BRIEF-Wingstop says expanding into European market
* Wingstop inc - announced that it is extending its global reach by expanding into european market
Aug 12 MeiHua Holdings Group Co Ltd
* Says trading of shares to halt from Aug 13 pending announcement related to acquisition
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1DMl4RF
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.31per share