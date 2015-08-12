BRIEF-Harvest Capital Credit Corp qtrly earnings per share $0.37
* Harvest capital credit corp - qtrly earnings per share $0.37
Aug 12 Yango Group Co Ltd
* Says unit wins land auction for 1.73 billion yuan ($270.97 million) in Shanghai
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MnJYdd
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3845 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Harvest capital credit corp - qtrly earnings per share $0.37
THE HAGUE, May 10 The European Central Bank will change its ultra-accommodative policy message as tail risks of a drop in inflation recede and the euro zone economy improves, its president said on Wednesday.