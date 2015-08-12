BRIEF-Capital Market Authority announces delisting of Sanad Cooperative Insurance co’s shares
* Announces delisting of Sanad Cooperative Insurance Company’S shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2q2ADCi) Further company coverage:
Aug 12 Huafa Industrial Co Ltd Zhuhai
* Says unit's JV plans to acquire investment firm for 2.9 billion yuan ($454.23 million)
* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - revenues for three months ended March 31, 2017 increased 23.0 pct to $53,574 from $43,546 in same period of 2016