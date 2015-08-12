BRIEF-Svetlana recommends dividend for 2016 of RUB 1.0/shr
* RECOMMENDS DIVIDEND FOR 2016 OF RUB 1.0 PER SHARE BOTH ON ORDINARY AND PREFERRED SHARES Source text - http://bit.ly/2qqMI5r
Aug 12 Ourpalm Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire stakes in two online game developers for 3.0 billion yuan ($469.89 million) via cash, share issue
* Says aims to raise up to 1.5 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MnM9h6
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3845 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
May 10 Lemonade Inc, a tech-driven insurance startup that promises renters and homeowners insurance in as little as 90 seconds and payment of claims in 3 minutes, has won approval from California regulators to sell policies in the state, the company said.