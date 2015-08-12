Aug 12 Ourpalm Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire stakes in two online game developers for 3.0 billion yuan ($469.89 million) via cash, share issue

* Says aims to raise up to 1.5 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MnM9h6

($1 = 6.3845 Chinese yuan renminbi)