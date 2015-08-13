BRIEF-Crest Ventures sets dividend at 0.50 rupees/shr
* Says recommended a dividend of inr 0.50 per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible offerings, from IFR and other sources:
** Aug: Al-Salaam (Malaysia) - $80 mln REIT IPO. Maybank, RHB
** Aug: Navkar Logistics (India) - $100 mln IPO. Axis, Edelweiss, SBI Capital
** Aug: Prabhat Dairy (India) - $80 mln IPO; Edelweiss, Macquarie, SBI Capital
** Sept: Modern Dental Group IPO-MDLB.HK (China) - $250 mln SEHK IPO. Deutsche
** Sept: CICC (China) - $1 bln SEHK IPO. ABCI, CICC
** Sept: Huarong Asset Management (China) - $3 bln SEHK IPO. GS, HSBC, Citigroup, ICBC, CICC
** Oct: Wenceslao (Philippines) - $250 mln IPO. BPI, CLSA, DB, Maybank
** Oct: Metro Retail (Philippines) - $122 mln IPO; BPI Capital, Deutsche
** 4Q 2015: Interglobe Aviation (India) - $400 mln IPO; Citigroup, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Kotak, UBS (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* March quarter consol net profit 19.7 million rupees versus profit 9.4 million rupees year ago