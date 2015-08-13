BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** NSE's sub index for bank stocks gains 1.4 pct on way to snap its four day selling streak
** ICICI Bank NS> gains 2.1 pct, State Bank of India rises 1.8 pct
** CPI hits record low of 3.78 pct in July stoking hopes of a rate cut in RBI's upcoming policy review in late Sept.
** July inflation shows monsoon has been good, food price are actually lower and it not just base effect - Analysts
** Indian bond yields also fall
** India's economic data brings cheer amid worries over stalled reforms (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday