** NSE's sub index for bank stocks gains 1.4 pct on way to snap its four day selling streak

** ICICI Bank NS> gains 2.1 pct, State Bank of India rises 1.8 pct

** CPI hits record low of 3.78 pct in July stoking hopes of a rate cut in RBI's upcoming policy review in late Sept.

** July inflation shows monsoon has been good, food price are actually lower and it not just base effect - Analysts

** Indian bond yields also fall

** India's economic data brings cheer amid worries over stalled reforms