BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** Telecom stocks Bharti Airtel up 2.5 pct, Idea Cellular up 2.1 pct, Reliance Communications up 0.97 pct
** India on Wednesday allowed telecom operators to share airwaves in the same band to reduce call drops
** Decision will allow companies to share their unutilised spectrum
** Move expected to improve cost efficiencies for telecom companies with increased capacity to carry voice and data traffic
** However, the government did not make any mention of the much awaited norms on trading of airwaves
** Don't see norms to be game changer: BofA
** Says it sees no material uptake in sharing by telecom companies; view lack of trading norms, which would have provided smaller companies an exit, as disappointing (RM: karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday