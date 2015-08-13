** Telecom stocks Bharti Airtel up 2.5 pct, Idea Cellular up 2.1 pct, Reliance Communications up 0.97 pct

** India on Wednesday allowed telecom operators to share airwaves in the same band to reduce call drops

** Decision will allow companies to share their unutilised spectrum

** Move expected to improve cost efficiencies for telecom companies with increased capacity to carry voice and data traffic

** However, the government did not make any mention of the much awaited norms on trading of airwaves

** Don't see norms to be game changer: BofA

** Says it sees no material uptake in sharing by telecom companies; view lack of trading norms, which would have provided smaller companies an exit, as disappointing (RM: karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)