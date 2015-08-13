BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** Nestle India Ltd rise as much as 4 pct
** Indian court rules in favour of company in noodle ban case: television channels
** Court says food safety regulator will have to justify noodle ban: CNBC TV18
** Nestle India has been from worst-ever crisis in India after food safety inspectors in Uttar Pradesh state found excess lead in some Maggi noodle samples
(RM: karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday