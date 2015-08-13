BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** Grim demand especially from materials industry coupled with yuan devaluation may derail bets made on deleveraging at Indian metals and mining cos
** Capex investments made over last 2 to 3 years yet to break even, analysts say, making it tougher for companies to service debt
** This week's sharp and sudden yuan devaluation may make take further toll as exports become less competitive
** Chinese steel producers have already cut export prices in response to a lower yuan, industry sources said, providing some of the first evidence of how Beijing's devaluation will help companies in the world's second-biggest economy boost sales
** Debt equity ratios for Indian cos (bit.ly/1hzgcFE)
** Commodity driven stocks top losers among Indian stocks
** National Aluminium down 7.5 pct, Jindal Steel and Power down 4.7 pct, Steel Authority down 4.6 pct
** NMDC falls 3.5 pct, Hindustan Zinc loses 3.5 pct while Tata Steel is down 3.5 pct
** Vedanta is 2.3 pct lower while Hindalco Industries falls 2 pct
** Additionally government's plan to monetise its share holdings another headwind for state-run companies
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday