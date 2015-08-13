BRIEF-Tata Motors appoints Om Prakash Bhatt as additional & independent director
* Says approved appointment of Om Prakash Bhatt as additional and independent director Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pjIMTV) Further company coverage:
** India's NSE Index gains 0.5 pct
** Gains led by stocks owned heavily by foreign investors such as Infosys, HDFC Bank
** Govt. panel report says India has "no basis" to impose retrospective MAT tax on foreign investors - Bloomberg TV India citing sources
** Indian tax authorities unlikely to pursue MAT claims against foreign funds, the repot adds
** India had set up AP Shah panel to decide how to resolve the stand-off with foreign investors over MAT tax (RM: himank.sharma.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/; RM: karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* March quarter net profit 145.5 million rupees versus profit 254.1 million rupees year ago