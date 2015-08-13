** India's NSE Index gains 0.5 pct

** Gains led by stocks owned heavily by foreign investors such as Infosys, HDFC Bank

** Govt. panel report says India has "no basis" to impose retrospective MAT tax on foreign investors - Bloomberg TV India citing sources

** Indian tax authorities unlikely to pursue MAT claims against foreign funds, the repot adds

** India had set up AP Shah panel to decide how to resolve the stand-off with foreign investors over MAT tax