** British cinema operator shares touched all-time high, one of the top FTSE-250 midcap gainers

** Strong H2 film slate with releases such as "Star Wars: Episode VII", the final Hunger Games title "Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2" and the next Bond film "Spectre"

** Cineworld says "we are marginally ahead of our plans for the year as a whole."

** Overall admissions up 5.4 pct, with box office revenues up 10.9 pct

** "Interims have surprised on the upside this morning and the full year outlook is expected to be better than management previous expectations," says analyst at N+1 Singer

** Shares were up 1.5 pct to 556.5p at 0829GMT after touching a high of 577.76p (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)