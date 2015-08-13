BRIEF-Comcast sets quarterly dividend of $0.1575 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.1575 per share
Aug 13 Mediatek Inc
* Says Q2 net profit up 13.5 percent y/y at T$6.35 billion ($197.39 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MlQUWP
Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.1700 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
MILAN, May 10 Prysmian, the world's largest cable maker, is studying several acquisitions including a possible transformational deal, Chief Executive Valerio Battista said on Wednesday.