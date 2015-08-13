BRIEF-Comcast sets quarterly dividend of $0.1575 per share
Sets quarterly dividend of $0.1575 per share
Aug 13 Xiamen Xiangyu Co Ltd
* Says two units receive government supporting fund of 725 million yuan ($113.31 million)

($1 = 6.3982 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
MILAN, May 10 Prysmian, the world's largest cable maker, is studying several acquisitions including a possible transformational deal, Chief Executive Valerio Battista said on Wednesday.