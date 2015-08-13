Aug 13 Beijing Interact Technology Co Ltd

* Says to acquire TV services firm Beijing Luan Century Culture for 745 million yuan ($116.44 million) via share issue

* Says its shares to resume trade on Aug 14

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MlSVlV; bit.ly/1IJR3AY

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3982 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)