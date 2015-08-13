BRIEF-Comcast sets quarterly dividend of $0.1575 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.1575 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 13 Beijing eGOVA Co Ltd
* Says signs agreement on Yichun smart city project, investment about 320 million yuan ($50.01 million) over next 3 yrs
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NcD3mp
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3982 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.1575 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, May 10 Prysmian, the world's largest cable maker, is studying several acquisitions including a possible transformational deal, Chief Executive Valerio Battista said on Wednesday.