Aug 13 Glencore Plc
* 2015 half year production report
* H1 own sourced copper production was down 3% to 730,900
tonnes
* H1 own sourced zinc production was up 12% to 730,300
tonnes
* H1 own sourced nickel production was 48,900 tonnes,
consistent with h1 2014
* H1 attributable ferrochrome production was 756,000 tonnes,
16% higher than h1 2014
* H1 own sourced coal production was 68.7 million tonnes,
down 4% on h1 2014
* H1 oil entitlement production was up 68% to 5.3 million
barrels
* Following sharp decline in oil prices in late 2014 and
continuing into 2015, significant amendments were made to chad's
work programme
* Amendments included changes to fields' capex and
production profiles and significantly reducing number of
drilling rigs in operation
* Expects to impair value of Chad operations by some $790
million in its interim accounts
* Optimum directors believe that if supply agreement with
Eskom can be renegotiated, there is reasonable prospect of
rescuing optimum
* Target industrial capex ceiling for full year 2015 is now
$6 billion, compared to range of $6.5-$6.8 billion communicated
in february 2015
