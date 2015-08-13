Aug 13 Intercontinental Exchange Inc :

* ICE clear U.S. raises Cotton #2 (CT) margins for hedgers by 11.5 percent to $1,450 per contract from $1,300

* ICE clear U.S. raises Soybean (IS) margins for hedgers by 8.6 percent to $3,150 per contract from $2,900

ICE says the margin requirements are effective with the open of business Friday, August 14, 2015 (Reporting by Arpan Varghese and Anupam Chatterjee in Bengaluru) )