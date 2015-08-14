** Stocks of Asian companies with high U.S. dollar debt fall as Asian currencies weaken following yuan devaluation

** PBOC fixes USD/CNY Friday at 6.3975 slightly down on Thursday 6.4010 fix after three days of devaluation

** Following are the companies with more than 50 pct of debt in USD as per Reuters' calculations and interaction with analysts and fund managers

** In India, telecom companies and state-run oil refiners have the highest U.S. dollar debt exposure

** Reliance Communications fell 9.9 pct while Bharti Airtel lost 3.5 pct on Thursday

** Indian oil refiners include Hindustan Petroleum Corp , Bharat Petroleum Corp, Indian Oil

** Taiwan's Wistron Corp falls 9.2 pct while Taiwan Cement down 1.2 pct

** In the Philippines, SM Prime Holdings is down 3 pct; PH Long Distance Telephone also has a large U.S. dollar debt

** Korea's Doosan Infracore, Fila Korea , Korean Air Lines also on radar

** Malaysia's IOI Corp down 1 pct, heading for its sixth day of declines in seven