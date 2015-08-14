** Stocks of Asian companies with high U.S. dollar debt fall
as Asian currencies weaken following yuan devaluation
** PBOC fixes USD/CNY Friday at 6.3975 slightly down on
Thursday 6.4010 fix after three days of devaluation
** Following are the companies with more than 50 pct of debt
in USD as per Reuters' calculations and interaction with
analysts and fund managers
** In India, telecom companies and state-run oil refiners
have the highest U.S. dollar debt exposure
** Reliance Communications fell 9.9 pct while
Bharti Airtel lost 3.5 pct on Thursday
** Indian oil refiners include Hindustan Petroleum Corp
, Bharat Petroleum Corp, Indian Oil
** Taiwan's Wistron Corp falls 9.2 pct while
Taiwan Cement down 1.2 pct
** In the Philippines, SM Prime Holdings is down 3
pct; PH Long Distance Telephone also has a large U.S.
dollar debt
** Korea's Doosan Infracore, Fila Korea
, Korean Air Lines also on radar
** Malaysia's IOI Corp down 1 pct, heading for its
sixth day of declines in seven
(RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/;
vikram.subhedar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)