UPDATE 4-Infosys plans to hire 10,000 U.S. workers after Trump targets outsourcing firms
* Analysts say chasing U.S. workers may push up costs (Adds CEO, executive comments, link to Breakingviews column)
** Jindal Steel and Power fell as much as 9.2 pct adding to Thursday's 11.3 pct slump
** Marks its lowest intraday level since Nov 2006
** MSCI excludes stock from MSCI India index
** Grim demand, yuan dent deleveraging hopes on Indian metal cos
** India steelmakers look at price cuts after China's yuan devaluation (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* March quarter net profit 5.1 million rupees versus profit 5.9 million rupees year ago