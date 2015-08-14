** Sun Pharmaceutical Industries gains 3.8 pct, heading for a fourth day of gains

** Keveyis drug could add $1 bln net present value to Sun's unit Taro - Ambit

** Estimates Taro can earn revenues of $160 mln-$650 mln per year from the drug depending on patients and pricing

** Taro expects Keveyis will be available for patients during the third quarter of 2015

** Ambit however retains its 'no stance' rating on Sun Pharma

** QoQ improvement in April-June operating performance also helping the shares