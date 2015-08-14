** IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd gains 4.6 pct

** Company approves formation of Infrastructure Investment Trust - company filing

** Proposes to increase the limit under company law to 360 bln rupees ($5.53 bln) from 200 bln rupees

** May transfer 12-15 of its operating projects - analysts

** The trust might serve as a big source of capital for the company in future - bankers ($1 = 65.1475 rupee) (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)