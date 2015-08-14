(Adds company parent forecast.) Aug 14 (Reuters)- Chiome Bioscience Inc. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Year to

Jun 30, 2015 Sep 30, 2014 Dec 31, 2015

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 133 mln 158 mln 254 mln

(-17.1 pct) Operating loss 722 mln loss 581 mln loss 1.41 Recurring loss 684 mln loss 582 mln loss 1.41 Net loss 701 mln loss 557 mln loss 1.44 EPS loss 31.93 yen loss 27.55 yen loss 65.35 yen Ann Div NIL NIL -Q2 div NIL -Q4 div NIL NIL NOTE - Chiome Bioscience Inc. . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.