Aug 14 (Reuters)-
Datasection Inc.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended Year to
Jun 30, 2015 Jun 30, 2014 Mar 31, 2016
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Sales 93 mln 400 mln - 900 mln
(+6.3 - +139.1 pct)
Operating 2 mln 17 mln - 401 mln
(-80.1 - +368.5 pct)
Recurring 5 mln 30 mln - 414 mln
(-65.1 - +381.9 pct)
Net 3 mln 15 mln - 245 mln
(-76.3 - +287.0 pct)
EPS 0.32 yen 1.54 yen - 25.15 yen
EPS Diluted 0.28 yen
Ann Div NIL NIL
-Q2 div NIL NIL
-Q4 div NIL NIL
NOTE - Datasection Inc. .
