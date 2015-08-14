(Adds company forecast)
Aug 14 (Reuters)-
Digital Garage Inc
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Jun 30, 2015 Jun 30, 2014 Jun 30, 2016
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Sales 38.09 33.75 41.00
(+12.8 pct) (+20.7 pct) (+7.6 pct)
Operating 4.81 2.61 5.20
(+84.4 pct) (+97.2 pct) (+8.1 pct)
Recurring 7.61 4.44 8.20
(+71.3 pct) (+44.3 pct) (-11.3 pct)
Net 5.08 2.85
(+78.5 pct) (+4.8 pct)
Net 5.50
(+8.2 pct)
EPS 108.11 yen 60.66 yen 116.97 yen
EPS Diluted 107.87 yen 60.48 yen
Ann Div 25.00 yen 5.00 yen 15.00 yen
-Q2 Div NIL NIL NIL
-Q4 Div 25.00 yen 5.00 yen 15.00 yen
NOTE - Digital Garage Inc offers Internet-related services
*Second Net profit row denotes profit attributable to owners ofthe parent
