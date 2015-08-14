BRIEF-Roche receives FDA approval for complementary pd-l1 biomarker test in Urothelial Carcinoma
* Roche receives FDA approval for Complementary PD-l1 (SP263) Biomarker test in Urothelial carcinoma
Aug 14 Tianjin Zhongxin Pharmaceutical Group Corp Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 20.4 percent y/y at 238.9 million yuan ($37.38 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LaK6wt
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3908 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Roche receives FDA approval for Complementary PD-l1 (SP263) Biomarker test in Urothelial carcinoma
* Bellerophon Therapeutics says effective April 26 , co terminated at market issuance sales agreement entered into on May 27, 2016 - SEC Filing