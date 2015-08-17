BRIEF-Sundaram Clayton March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 383.6 million rupees versus 873.2 million rupees year ago
** Cipla's April-June earnings beat estimates led by gains from supplies of generic Nexium to Teva
** June-quarter profit came at 6.51 bln rupees versus 2.95 bln rupees a year ago
** But analysts see FY16 guidance of 20 pct sales growth, 100-150 bps improvement in margins despite Nexium supplies as disappointing
** Ex-Nexium, there were no major surprises although full-year margin guidance was disappointing - Citi
** Cipla's strategy to create its own base in key markets would take more time than expected - Citi and CLSA (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* March quarter net loss 2.1 million rupees versus profit 22.5 million rupees year ago