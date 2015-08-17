** Cipla's April-June earnings beat estimates led by gains from supplies of generic Nexium to Teva

** June-quarter profit came at 6.51 bln rupees versus 2.95 bln rupees a year ago

** But analysts see FY16 guidance of 20 pct sales growth, 100-150 bps improvement in margins despite Nexium supplies as disappointing

** Ex-Nexium, there were no major surprises although full-year margin guidance was disappointing - Citi

** Cipla's strategy to create its own base in key markets would take more time than expected - Citi and CLSA (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)