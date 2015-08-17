BRIEF-Reliance Corporate IT Park signs MoU with SAP SE to launch solution in GST regime

* MoU with SAP SE to launch 'Saral GST' solution for taxpayers in GST regime Source text - (Reliance Corporate IT Park Limited ("RCITPL") – a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SAP SE<http://www.sap.com/ > (NYSE: SAP) to launch 'SARAL GST' solution for taxpayers in the GST regime. )