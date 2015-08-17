BRIEF-Sundaram Clayton March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 383.6 million rupees versus 873.2 million rupees year ago
** State-run banks may gain as govt builds on its recent recapitalisation plans with more measures
** Appointments from private sector, bank board bureaus and capitalisation are key themes
** India taps private sector for two state bank bosses in industry shake-up
** Finance ministry has plans to inject $11 billion capital into debt-laden state banks over next four years
** State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank shares on watch
** Citi remains positive on state-run banks and sees Bank of Baroda as the biggest beneficiary
** Motilal Oswal upgrades Bank of Baroda to "buy" from "neutral" (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* March quarter net loss 2.1 million rupees versus profit 22.5 million rupees year ago