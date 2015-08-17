** State-run banks may gain as govt builds on its recent recapitalisation plans with more measures

** Appointments from private sector, bank board bureaus and capitalisation are key themes

** India taps private sector for two state bank bosses in industry shake-up

** Finance ministry has plans to inject $11 billion capital into debt-laden state banks over next four years

** State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank shares on watch

** Citi remains positive on state-run banks and sees Bank of Baroda as the biggest beneficiary

** Motilal Oswal upgrades Bank of Baroda to "buy" from "neutral"