Aug 17 Zhejiang Hisoar Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 2.1 billion yuan ($328.42 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects

* Says shares have resumed trading on Aug. 17

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1hhrHSf; bit.ly/1hhrDSB

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3942 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)