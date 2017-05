** Traders worry that palm oil prices have stayed too high vs crude oil at a time when the latter's outlook remains weak

** 1 year: Brent down 53.1 pct; palm oil falls 25.6 pct in USD terms

** Palm oil has a correlation of 0.9 with crude - Eikon data

** Also, April-June earnings did not impress analysts; Singapore's First Resources missed estimates

** Analysts cut Wilmar's palm oil volumes estimates citing weak tropical oils division

** Golden Agri may write down the value of palm trees soon - traders

** Malaysia's Felda Global Ventures Holdings shares down 4.6 pct

** Indonesia's Astra Agro Lestari, PT London Sumatra, Sinar Mas Agro also on watch (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)