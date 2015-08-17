Aug 17 Leyard Optoelectronic Co Ltd

* Says signs agreement to acquire digital display maker Planar Systems Inc for about $156.8 million subject to U.S. regulators approval

* Says board approves share private placement plan to fund acquisition

