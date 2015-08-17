BRIEF-Intec Pharma says Zeev Weiss resigns as chief executive and director
* Zeev Weiss, chief executive officer and a director of company, is resigning from both positions effective immediately
Aug 17 Leyard Optoelectronic Co Ltd
* Says signs agreement to acquire digital display maker Planar Systems Inc for about $156.8 million subject to U.S. regulators approval
* Says board approves share private placement plan to fund acquisition
* Announced declaration of a cash distribution of $0.855 per LP unit