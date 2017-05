** Consumer-oriented stocks only subset in Asia Pacific to see upgrades amid April-June earnings season - Thomson Reuters StarMine

** Japan's Kose Corp and Shiseido Co, and Korea's Amorepacific Group and India's Procter and Gamble saw upgrades over last 30 days - Thomson Reuters StarMine

** Also, cost conscious plays continue to beat estimates - Anta Sports, Lifestyle International

** China's Li Ning promises profit by year-end on rising volumes and declining costs

** Global Brands Group Holding's costs are under control as its HY net loss narrows (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)