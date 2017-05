** Kaveri Seed falls 9.8 pct; heads towards its steepest one-day slump since April 2009

** Loses almost a third of its marketcap over six session of declines

** Company on Friday told analysts a conference call that it has accounted for lower royalties than what is payable to Monsanto

** An adverse court ruling on royalties can risk 20 pct of Kaveri's earnings for each of next two years

** Company officials were not immediately reachable for comment

