** Birla Corp's shares jump 20 pct, hits daily upper limit

** Birla Corp to buy LafargeHolcim's two plants in eastern India for about 750 mln Swiss francs ($767.7 mln)

** Better demand and pricing of cement in east India justifies premium valuations paid for the assets - Analysts

** Also, acquisition of Lafarge's Concreto brand would also help with synergies

