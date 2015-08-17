BRIEF-Sundaram Clayton March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 383.6 million rupees versus 873.2 million rupees year ago
** Birla Corp's shares jump 20 pct, hits daily upper limit
** Birla Corp to buy LafargeHolcim's two plants in eastern India for about 750 mln Swiss francs ($767.7 mln)
** Better demand and pricing of cement in east India justifies premium valuations paid for the assets - Analysts
** Also, acquisition of Lafarge's Concreto brand would also help with synergies
* March quarter net loss 2.1 million rupees versus profit 22.5 million rupees year ago