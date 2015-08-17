** Insurance claims processor Quindell up c.4.3 pct & 2nd top gainer on FTSE's junior AIM index

** Names Indro Mukerjee, who has worked previously at Philips Semiconductors, as chief exec, effective Sept. 7

** Former CEO moved to Australian law firm Slater & Gordon after its purchase of Quindell's professional services division

** Quindell has seen major top management exodus, including departure of founder Robert Terry

** Stock has lost c.25 pct in value in the past 7 trading days, after it resumed trading following a 43-day hiatus from market

** Has fallen c. 84 pct since last April when short-seller Gotham City Research LLC first catapulted co to infamy

** Co under criminal investigation by Britain's anti-fraud watchdog over its past business and accounting practices

** Co also appoints Peel Hunt LLP as nominated adviser & broker, effective immediately