** Insurance claims processor Quindell up c.4.3 pct
& 2nd top gainer on FTSE's junior AIM index
** Names Indro Mukerjee, who has worked previously at
Philips Semiconductors, as chief exec, effective Sept. 7
** Former CEO moved to Australian law firm Slater & Gordon
after its purchase of Quindell's professional services division
** Quindell has seen major top management exodus, including
departure of founder Robert Terry
** Stock has lost c.25 pct in value in the past 7 trading
days, after it resumed trading following a 43-day hiatus from
market
** Has fallen c. 84 pct since last April when short-seller
Gotham City Research LLC first catapulted co to infamy
** Co under criminal investigation by Britain's anti-fraud
watchdog over its past business and accounting practices
** Co also appoints Peel Hunt LLP as nominated adviser &
broker, effective immediately
