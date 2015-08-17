** Leading shipbroker Clarkson down c.4.8 pct, top FTSE-250 loser & on track for sharpest one-day fall in c.4 mnths

** Co sees delivery of broking and financial activities more H2 weighed & says mindful of headwinds due to "sudden shift in oil and other commodity prices"

** "...prudently trimmed our forecasts on the back of capital markets weakness and a higher Minorities line," Peel Hunt analysts say in a note

** Cuts 2015 EPS forecast to 143.8p from 157.6p

** Just under 25 pct of daily 30-day avg volume traded through in first 45 mins

