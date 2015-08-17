BRIEF-Kuwait Projects Company Q1 profit falls
* Q1 consol net profit 5.1 million dinars versus 13.5 million dinars year ago
Aug 17 (Reuters) Japan Excellent Inc FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months
ended Jun 30, 2015 ended Dec 31, 2014 to Dec 31, 2015 to Jun 30, 2016
LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 10.12 9.70 10.78 10.68
(+4.4 pct ) (+1.4 pct ) (+6.5 pct ) (-0.9 pct ) Operating 4.02 3.96 4.11 4.04
(+1.4 pct ) (-0.1 pct ) (+2.2 pct ) (-1.6 pct ) Recurring 3.10 3.04 3.16 3.11
(+1.9 pct ) (+1.0 pct ) (+2.0 pct ) (-1.6 pct ) Net 3.10 3.04 3.16 3.11
(+1.9 pct ) (+1.0 pct ) (+2.0 pct ) (-1.6 pct ) EPS 2,554 yen 2,506 yen 2,499 yen 2,459 yen Div 2,554 yen 2,507 yen 2,500 yen 2,460 yen
FRANKFURT, May 3 Shareholder advisory and proxy voting firm ISS has backed a call for a special audit of Libor-manipulation and Russian money-laundering scandals at Deutsche Bank to probe what role management and supervisory boards may have played.