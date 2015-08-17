** Punj Lloyd fell as much as 16.8 pct; worst performer on the BSE 500 index

** Heads towards biggest single day fall that the company has witnessed since Oct. 2008

** Reported net loss for April-June widened to 5.98 bln rupees from 3.64 bln rupees in June 2014

** "Lost 3 bln rupees due to client-related issues in offshore business - company official told news channel CNBC TV 18 earlier in the day (RM: tripti.kalro.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)