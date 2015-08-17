Estee Lauder's sales rise 7.5 pct on demand for makeup
May 3 Cosmetics maker Estee Lauder Cos Inc reported a 7.5 percent jump in quarterly sales, helped by strong demand for its makeup brands, including Tom Ford, Smashbox and La Mer.
Thai Union Frozen Products :
* Considering cutting holdings in 'Chicken of the Sea', the third-largest tuna brand in the United States, with the decision expected in four to six weeks, Chief Executive Thiraphong Chansiri told a news conference.
* Still intends to buy U.S. Bumble Bee Seafoods, the largest canned tuna and sardine producer in North America, and it would make a decision in four to six weeks, Thiraphong said. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Q1 net profit 2 million dinars versus 1.4 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qxBsB5) Further company coverage: