BRIEF-Kuwait Projects Company Q1 profit falls
* Q1 consol net profit 5.1 million dinars versus 13.5 million dinars year ago
Aug 17 Shanghai Jiabao Industry & Commerce Group Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit down 33.5 percent y/y at 183.8 million yuan ($28.75 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NAewWw
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3935 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 consol net profit 5.1 million dinars versus 13.5 million dinars year ago
FRANKFURT, May 3 Shareholder advisory and proxy voting firm ISS has backed a call for a special audit of Libor-manipulation and Russian money-laundering scandals at Deutsche Bank to probe what role management and supervisory boards may have played.