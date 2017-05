** Indian consumer companies could witness revival in discretionary demand in FY17 that would support their premium multiples - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

** Says discretionary spending could jump $100 bln cumulatively over the next 3 years due to boost from the 7th pay commission, lower interest rates and household savings

** BofA's top picks include Asian Paints, Jubilant Foodworks, Godrej Consumer, Dabur

** Separately, consumer stocks are the only ones in Asia Pacific which saw upgrades after April-June earnings