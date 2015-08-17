BRIEF-Liaoning Cheng Da cuts share issue size to 4 bln yuan
* Says it cuts share issue size to 4.0 billion yuan ($580.38 million) from 5.4 billion yuan previously
Aug 17 Sanjiang Shopping Club Co Ltd
* Says signs agreement with Jiangsu Jingdong Information Technology Co on business development
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NcUcNF
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it cuts share issue size to 4.0 billion yuan ($580.38 million) from 5.4 billion yuan previously
* Says that through its US unit, Avangrid Renewables, it has signed an agreement with Apple Energy, a unit of Apple, for long-term energy sale from the Montague wind farm in Oregon, the United States