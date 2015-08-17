BRIEF-Capio Q1 operating profit beats forecasts
* Q1 operating result (EBITDA) mln SEK 342 (296) and margin 8.7 pct (8.2), EBITDA increased by 15.5 pct
Aug 17 Tianjin Chase Sun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 12.4 percent y/y at 247.7 million yuan ($38.74 million)

($1 = 6.3937 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* HY HEPS seen between 23.3 - 27.9 cents per share, movement of between a decline of 75 pct and 70.0 pct below HY 2016 HEPS of 93.0 cents per share