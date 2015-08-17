Health insurer Humana's quarterly profit surges
May 3 U.S. health insurer Humana Inc's quarterly profit more than quadrupled, helped by a net gain associated with the terminated merger agreement with Aetna Inc .
Aug 17 Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 379.0 percent y/y at 831.5 million yuan ($130.05 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NAgKVG
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3937 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
May 3 U.S. health insurer Humana Inc's quarterly profit more than quadrupled, helped by a net gain associated with the terminated merger agreement with Aetna Inc .
* Q1 operating result (EBITDA) mln SEK 342 (296) and margin 8.7 pct (8.2), EBITDA increased by 15.5 pct