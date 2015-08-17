BRIEF-Liaoning Cheng Da cuts share issue size to 4 bln yuan
* Says it cuts share issue size to 4.0 billion yuan ($580.38 million) from 5.4 billion yuan previously
Aug 17 Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit down 27.6 percent y/y at 206.2 million yuan ($32.25 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TLEjNi
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3937 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it cuts share issue size to 4.0 billion yuan ($580.38 million) from 5.4 billion yuan previously
* Says that through its US unit, Avangrid Renewables, it has signed an agreement with Apple Energy, a unit of Apple, for long-term energy sale from the Montague wind farm in Oregon, the United States