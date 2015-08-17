Allianz cautious on acquisitions amid high prices - CEO
MUNICH, May 3 Allianz Chief Executive Oliver Baete told shareholders that the company would exercise caution in any future acquisitions because prices in the sector are high.
Aug 17 Shanxi Securities Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 404.3 percent y/y at 1.2 billion yuan ($187.68 million)

($1 = 6.3937 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Q1 net profit 2 million dinars versus 1.4 million dinars year ago