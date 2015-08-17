Aug 17 Harbin Gloria Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd

* Says plans to invest up to 176 million yuan ($27.53 million) for 70 percent stake in hospital

* Says plans to invest 100 million yuan to set up investment unit in Shenzhen

