Aug 17 Black Peony Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to issue up to 1.5 billion yuan ($234.61 million) commercial paper, up to 500 million yuan financing intruments

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NdfLOc; bit.ly/1PuQuNY

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3937 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)