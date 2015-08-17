Aug 17 China Baoan Group

* Says unit plans to sell 70.39 million shares in Baoan Hongji Real Estate for 1.2 billion yuan ($187.68 million)

* Says expects a profit of about 820 million yuan after transaction

* Says shares to resume trading on Aug 18

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1DZJSWd

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3937 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)