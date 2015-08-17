UPDATE 1-Pound holds steady as Brexit talk outweighs positive data
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Recasts, updates prices, adds comment after data)
8월18일 (로이터) -
* 지표 공개 이후 美 주택건축업체 주가 동반 상승 - 오후 D.R. Horton 과 Toll Brothers, Lennar 와 PulteGroup, Ryland Group 과 KB Home 주가 1~2% 상승 - D.R. Horton과 Toll Brothers 주가는 9년래 고점 - 세계 최대 주택건축자재 판매체인인 Home Depot 주가도 0.8% 오른 주당 120.75달러로 사상 최고치 작성...경쟁사인 Lowe's 도 0.4% 전진 (jinwon.lee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Recasts, updates prices, adds comment after data)
* Platinum hits four-month low (Updates throughout, adds LONDON dateline)